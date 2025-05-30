Michael Robert “Mike” Tropp, age 45, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in a truck accident near Hardinsburg, Kentucky.

He was born April 1, 1980, in South Dakota, to Norman and Stephanie (Schnellenberger) Tropp; and married Stephanie Howard on October 17, 2020, at Central Christian Church in Huntingburg. Mike was a truck driver for Winklers; a deacon at Central Christian Church; loved reading comic books and was an amazing father. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike is survived by his wife, Stephanie Tropp of Jasper; two children, Connor Tropp of Jasper and Kylo Tropp at home; and one half-brother, Tony Tropp of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held at Central Christian Church in Huntingburg from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., Monday, June 2, 2025, with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m., Monday, at church. Minister Jacob Keeling will officiate at the service.

