The Dubois County Museum’s Tea with Teddy and Me program is set to be held on Saturday, June 28th, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 12 PM.

Tea with Teddy and Me is a fun, planned morning at the museum for children aged 3 to 9, where they are invited to bring their favorite teddy bear, stuffed toy, or doll, and participate in games, crafts, and activities, all with a picnic theme.

Some activities on the schedule include teddy blanket toss, family time, snacks, face painting, jewelry making, a special story time at 11:15 AM, a bear scavenger hunt, and a chance for a photo opportunity.

All children will receive a free goody bag and will be entered for a chance to win an attendance prize.

Grandparents are encouraged to attend, as well as mom and dad.

Reservations are required and must be made by emailing Stacy at stacyhelming@gmail.com no later than June 26th.