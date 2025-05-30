The Jasper R/C Flyers, a charter club of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, is inviting the public to their upcoming Open House event on Saturday, June 21st.

This family-friendly event will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM at their flying site, located at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper, behind Dubois Recycling/Old Landfill.

Guests will be offered a unique opportunity to experience the exciting world of radio-controlled aviation, including:

Flying RC planes with guidance from experienced pilots

Watching impressive RC aircraft in flight

Building and decorating Chuck Gliders, perfect for all ages and skill levels

If you have any questions or need further information, contact them at 219-208-2764.