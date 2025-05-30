Latest News

The Jasper R/C Flyers, a charter club of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, is inviting the public to their upcoming Open House event on Saturday, June 21st.

This family-friendly event will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM at their flying site, located at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper, behind Dubois Recycling/Old Landfill.

Guests will be offered a unique opportunity to experience the exciting world of radio-controlled aviation, including:

  • Flying RC planes with guidance from experienced pilots
  • Watching impressive RC aircraft in flight
  • Building and decorating Chuck Gliders, perfect for all ages and skill levels

If you have any questions or need further information, contact them at 219-208-2764.

On By Celia Neukam

