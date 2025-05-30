The Jasper R/C Flyers, a charter club of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, is inviting the public to their upcoming Open House event on Saturday, June 21st.
This family-friendly event will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM at their flying site, located at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper, behind Dubois Recycling/Old Landfill.
Guests will be offered a unique opportunity to experience the exciting world of radio-controlled aviation, including:
- Flying RC planes with guidance from experienced pilots
- Watching impressive RC aircraft in flight
- Building and decorating Chuck Gliders, perfect for all ages and skill levels
If you have any questions or need further information, contact them at 219-208-2764.
You must be logged in to post a comment.