Wanda L. Shultz, age 78 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at St. Charles Health Campus.

Wanda was born in Effingham, Illinois on September 14, 1946. Wanda was the daughter of W. Lowell, and Ruby O. (Milner) Wilkens. She married the love of her life, Stephen “Steve” Shultz on July 29, 1967 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, Illinois. They shared 40 wonderful years together before his passing on September 2, 2007.

Wanda graduated from East Richland High School and attended Olney Central College. She retired in 2007 from German American Bank where she worked in the loan department and as a bank teller.

She was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.

Wanda cherished her family deeply. She and Steve loved traveling together, especially to the beach and to his marathon races. She was a devoted grandmother who never missed a game, concert, or special moment in her grandchildren’s lives. Wanda also enjoyed reading, shopping, watching baseball and basketball, and spending time with her beloved Sew Fine women’s group.

A dedicated volunteer, Wanda gave her time generously to organizations including Brookside Village and Holy Family Church.

She is survived by her children: Greg (Melanie) Shultz of Jasper and Stephanie (Kelly) Doherty of Germantown, TN, her grandchildren: Jarrod Shultz, Justin Shultz, Emma Doherty and Ellie Kate Doherty, and her siblings: Noni Drewes, Springfield, IL, Nita Pagel (Chuck), Springville, IN, and Wayne Wilkens (Cindy), Vincennes, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, were her parents and one brother, Walter “Bud” Wilkens.

Funeral services for Wanda Shultz will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 6, 2025 at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Redemption Christian Church or a favorite charity.

