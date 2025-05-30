Latest News

The Jasper Municipal Water Department will be turning off the water supply on Tuesday, June 3rd from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, weather permitting for a small portion of water customers.  The only area affected will be Mill St. from 3rd to E. 9th St. and E. 8th St. from Jackson to McCrillus St. 

The scheduled work is expected to be completed in five hours.  We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Once the water is turned back on, you may experience discolored water.  To correct this, turn on the cold water tap and run for a period of five minutes.

If you have any questions concerning this issue, please feel free to contact the Jasper Water Department at 812-482-5252. 

Joey Rehl

