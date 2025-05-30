Joe Kramer, age 64, of Ferdinand, passed away at 4:01 p.m. on May 28, 2025, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

He was born on June 18, 1960, in Vincennes, Indiana, to Olan and Mary Lou (Wilkes) Kramer. On February 6, 1982, he married Brenda Bender at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg.

Joe was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Huntingburg Y.M.I. He had a deep love for the outdoors and enjoyed spending time in nature—especially hiking, fishing, camping, and hunting. Above all, Joe cherished his family and took great pride in following the activities and milestones of his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Kramer of Ferdinand; three sons, Ryan (Natalie) Kramer of Huntingburg, Brandon (Joyce Merkley) Kramer of Kyana, and Brad (Amber) Kramer of Huntingburg; seven siblings, Mike (Jerri) Kramer of Huntingburg, Lou Ann (Nick) Weyer of Sheridan, David (Jan) Kramer of Jasper, Pat (Christie) Kramer of Holland, Mark (Dana) Kramer of Jasper, Kelly (Dwain) Schwoeppe of St. Henry, Janet (Brett) Stetter of Evansville; and six grandchildren, Olan, Ayden, Eli, Graham, Carter, and Sloane Kramer.

A funeral Mass for Joe Kramer will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Monday, June 2, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, with Father Biju Thomas officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 8:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Condolences can be shared online at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.