History was unveiled Saturday in Ferdinand when the Ida Hagen historical marker was presented to the public.

Ida Hagen was born into a family that started the Colored Freedom Settlement in Dubois County. Her home was a farm located near the current site of the Huntingburg Conservation Club.

Ida attended Gehlhausen Country School, where she received county honors in 1901. She was the first African American to graduate from a grade school in Dubois County.

At age 16, Ida Hagen was sworn in as a clerk at the Ferdinand Post Office. Dr. Aloysius Wollenmann, doctor and surgeon, was also serving as Ferdinand Postmaster and appointed deputy postmaster.

The Ida Hagen Whitaker historical marker is located at the former site of Wollenmann’s pharmacy and Ferdinand Post Office at the corner of 11th and Main.

Descendants of Ida Hagen and Alyoisus Wollenmann were in attendance at the unveiling ceremony.

For more information, visit the historical marker in Ferdinand or the website of the Ferdinand Historical Society.