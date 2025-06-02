Ferdinand Heimatfest sponsored by MasterBrand is pleased to announce the 2025 Schedule of Events. All times listed below are Eastern. Event location is Ferdinand Community Center Grounds unless listed otherwise behind the event. For information on how to register, please visit ferdinandheimatfest.com, or our Facebook page – Ferdinand Heimatfest.

Friday, June 20th, 2025

5:00 PM – Food Booths and Beer Garden Opens

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Best Home Furnishings Family Fun Zone

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Face Painting & Glitter Stencils – Best Home Furnishings Family Fun Zone

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Balloon Guy – Best Home Furnishings Family Fun Zone

6:00 PM – Dubois County Rotary Club Cornhole Tournament (Registration at 6:00 PM, contest to begin at 7:00 PM)

7:00 PM – Magician – Inside Community Center

8:00 PM – Pong Contest – Must be 21 to enter beer garden. Participants are not required to drink during event.

8:00 PM – 12:00 AM – GTP presented by Jasper Engines & Transmissions – Uebelhor Chevy&Toyota Main Stage

Saturday, June21st, 2025

8:00 AM – Heimatfest 5K Run/Walk & Kid’s Fun Run – Forest Park High SchoolMain Entrance

9:00 AM – Tri-County YMCA Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament – 18th Street Park

9:00 AM – Ferdinand Heimatfest Car/Truck/Bike Show

9:00 AM – Indiana DNR Safety Training – Ferdinand Community Center – Registration Required

10:30 AM – Feller Express Interactive Dinosaur Experience – Tri-County YMCA

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Select Food Booths Open

11:30 AM – 2:00 PM – Best Home Furnishings Family Fun Zone Inflatables

11:30 AM – 2:00 PM – Backyard BBQ Contest Sampling

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Foam Party for kid’s 12 & under

1:00 PM – Horseshoe Tournament – 18th Street Park lower horseshoe pits

3:00 PM – 1:00 AM – Beer Garden Opens

5:00 PM – Food Booths Open

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Best Home Furnishings Family Fun Zone

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Face Painting & Glitter Stencils – Best Home Furnishings Family Fun Zone

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM – Balloon Guy – Best Home Furnishings Family Fun Zone

6:00 PM – Forest Park FFA Kidde Pedal Pull – Best Home Furnishings Family Fun Zone

6:30 PM – Silly Safari’s presented by Rahman Law Office – Community Center Stage

8:00 PM – 12:00 AM – Fiver Under presented by Weyer Electric – Uebelhor Chevy&Toyota Main Stage

The German American Bank Hospitality Tent will have Turtle Soup and Raffle Tickets available for sale until sold out throughout Friday and Saturday. Raffle License number 014523.