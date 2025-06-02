Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is pleased to announce Shayna Nicol as the new Imaging Services Manager, effective May 27, 2025. Nicol brings significant expertise in diagnostic imaging management and enhancing patient satisfaction through improved care experiences, positioning her to further enhance DCH’s Imaging Services capabilities.

“Shayna’s proven track record in managing complex imaging departments and her commitment to patient care make her an outstanding addition to our team,” said Dave Graber, Chief Operating Officer at Daviess Community Hospital. “Her leadership will be instrumental in optimizing workflow and driving continued innovation in our Imaging Services.”

With more than ten years of experience leading imaging teams and improving departmental performance, Nicol brings valuable insight and proven leadership to DCH. For the past four years, she has served as Radiology Manager at Union Health in Terre Haute, Indiana, where she effectively managed daily operations, developed and implemented departmental policies, optimized workflows, and supported a culture of safety and excellence in patient care.

In her new role, Nicol will oversee all aspects of the Imaging Services department at DCH, focusing on improving efficiency, ensuring the highest quality patient care, and supporting ongoing growth initiatives. She will focus on strengthening team collaboration, improving the patient experience, and ensuring DCH remains at the forefront of imaging excellence.

Nicol holds an MBA in Healthcare Administration from Western Governors University and a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. Her professional background also includes roles as Lead Ultrasound Technologist and Office Manager, underscoring her comprehensive expertise in healthcare management and imaging technologies.

The appointment of Nicol aligns with recent significant improvements in the Imaging Department at DCH, including the installation of a state-of-the-art Magnetom Altea 1.5T MRI. This advanced MRI technology provides faster scan times, superior image quality, and enhanced patient comfort. Features of the new MRI include a wide-bore design for reduced claustrophobia, quiet scanning technology, and accommodation for patients up to 550 pounds. Additionally, the upgraded system allows for more appointment availability and extended operating hours, now offered from 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Complementing the new MRI, DCH has also completed a $1.7 million renovation of its Imaging & Radiology Department, significantly enhancing patient flow, privacy, and operational efficiency. Key updates include a modernized reception and waiting area, upgraded dressing rooms for added comfort, and streamlined workflow to minimize wait times.