In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Steve Lindauer and Ian Denu, with No Person Left Behind (NPLB) Outdoors, to discuss what NPLB Outdoors is, what they as local organizers and hosts provide for veterans who attend these events, the need for donations and volunteers to help continue to make these events successful, and the weekly meeting of local veterans to convene with likeminded individuals with service backgrounds to talk and come together as a community.

Donate to NPLB Outdoors: https://www.nplboutdoors.org/

https://youtu.be/Hfl3cUtUvgY

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

