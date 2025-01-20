JSI has announced the unveiling of Anthology, a transformative furniture series designed to reimagine modern meeting spaces. Anthology is a curated platform of tables and storage with inspired solutions, offering unparalleled versatility, innovation, and elegance to elevate collaboration and creativity in every environment.

At the heart of Anthology’s design innovation is the patent-pending BridgeLine support system, inspired by the tension mechanics of a guitar truss rod and the structural elegance of iconic suspension bridges. This unique engineering achievement uses an adjustable tension rod to ensure stability and balance across broad, unsupported spans, accommodating diverse tabletop shapes and sizes. This advanced system not only offers seamless integration of form and function but also unlocks limitless design possibilities. By eliminating the need for additional support, BridgeLine highlights Anthology’s clean, uninterrupted aesthetic.

Whether it’s a dining area, a collaborative workspace, or a formal boardroom, Anthology adapts seamlessly to any environment, by offering a wide variety of tabletops, bases, integrated power options, and storage solutions. Its bold base designs, such as fluted or beveled options, add striking visual elements, while thoughtful power solutions and flexible configurations elevate productivity without sacrificing style.

To learn more about JSI’s new Anthology series, visit jsifurniture.com/series/products/anthology.