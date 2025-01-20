Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of a $1.07 million grant from the Dubois County Community Foundation to enhance mental health services within our community. This grant is made possible through a recent $1.4 million grant to the Dubois County Community Foundation from Lilly Endowment-Inc and marks an important step in addressing the growing need for accessible mental health resources. Through this initiative, Memorial Hospital will work to address current gaps in services ranging from prevention to treatment and strengthen the ongoing work in our community as part of an overall community initiative started in 2020 led by the Community Foundation.

The Community Foundation partnered with Memorial to develop additional strategies focused on strengthening the continuum of care from prevention to treatment, ensuring more comprehensive support for individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use challenges.

This grant will help Memorial establish a mental health training program, support mental health professionals, and increase access to comprehensive outpatient behavioral health services.

Memorial Hospital looks forward to the positive impact this grant will have, and continuing work alongside community partners to improve health outcomes for all. As more formal plans are made in the coming months, additional updates will be shared with the community.