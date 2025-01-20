Alan J. Huther, age 69, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 10:26 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at the Heart-to-Heart Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Alan was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 7, 1955, to Robert and Agnes “Grace” (Broussard) Huther. He married Laura Erny on September 9, 1978, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1974 graduate of Jasper High School and then graduated from Oakland City University.

He worked for Erny Sheet Metal until his retirement.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, Jasper Moose 1175, Jasper K of C, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Alan enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Laura Huther, Jasper, IN, three children, Luke (Leigh) Huther, Davidson, NC, Tara (Matt) Kamman, Huntingburg, IN, Alex (Haley) Huther, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Nolan, Malia, Hayden, and Beckett, two sisters, Ann (Brian) Wahl, Santa Claus, IN, Jan (Mark) Hipp, Spring Hill, TN, and one sister-in-law, Marla Braunecker.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Dennis Huther.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alan J. Huther will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family.

