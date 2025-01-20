Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is pleased to announce Lindsey Fuhs, RN, as the new Director of Quality, Infection Prevention, and Risk Management, effective Jan. 22, 2025.

Fuhs, a dedicated member of the DCH family for 21 years, began her journey at the hospital as a Nurse Extern in 2004 and has since held numerous roles across departments, gaining extensive experience in patient care, performance improvement, and leadership.

“I am deeply committed to ensuring that DCH maintains the highest standards of patient care and safety,” said Fuhs. “This new role allows me to collaborate with departments across the hospital, guiding quality initiatives that will strengthen our commitment to excellent care and a safe environment for both patients and staff.”

As Director of Quality, Infection Prevention, and Risk Management, Fuhs will oversee hospital-wide quality initiatives, infection prevention programs, and risk management strategies. Her role includes identifying and mitigating healthcare-associated infections and conditions, providing education to staff and medical professionals, and assisting with preparation for regulatory surveys such as those conducted by The Joint Commission and CMS.

Fuhs resides in Montgomery, Indiana, with her husband, Bryan, and their three children, Owen, Faith, and Laynee. A lifelong member of St. Peter Catholic Church, she enjoys reading, crafting, and attending her children’s sports events.

“Lindsey’s deep understanding of our hospital, coupled with her passion for excellence, makes her the perfect fit for this role,” said April Settles, DCH Chief Financial Officer. “We are confident she will lead our quality and safety initiatives with dedication and expertise.”

For more information about DCH, visit dchosp.org.