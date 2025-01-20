Dr. Tracy Lorey, Superintendent of Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools (GJCS), has announced her decision to step down from her position to serve as the Deputy Secretary of Education for the State of Indiana. Her new role will begin on February 3, 2025, where she will work under Governor Mike Braun and Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to advance educational initiatives across Indiana.

Reflecting on her tenure, Dr. Lorey expressed gratitude to the GJCS community, crediting the district’s achievements to the collective efforts of staff, students, and families. “Together, we have cultivated a culture of academic excellence and created opportunities for every student to reach their potential,” she noted.

In her upcoming role, Dr. Lorey aims to apply her experiences at GJCS to a statewide platform, advocating for innovative solutions and equitable educational opportunities for all Indiana students. She emphasized her commitment to supporting policies that ensure high-quality education regardless of location.

To ensure a smooth transition, Dr. Lorey pledged her support to the Board of Education as they seek her successor. She expressed confidence in GJCS’s continued growth and success, highlighting the district’s strong foundation of excellence.

Dr. Lorey’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter for GJCS, and her leadership at the state level will continue to benefit students across Indiana.