The Property Rights Alliance, a newly established non-profit organization, is ramping up its efforts to oppose the proposed Mid-States Corridor project. Since its inception in October, the group has made significant strides in organizing and advocating for landowners affected by the controversial project.

The group held an informational event on December 5 at Klubhaus61 in Jasper to raise awareness and provide resources for those impacted. They have also established an online presence through the Facebook page “Stop The Mid-States Corridor Project” and are preparing to launch a dedicated website, proprightsindiana.org, in the near future.

The organization has secured legal representation through Indianapolis attorney Russell Sipes to support landowners in challenging the project. In addition to incorporating as a non-profit, they have opened a bank account with Springs Valley Bank and set up a post office box to manage operations.

Efforts to raise awareness include sending postcards and emails to members of the Indiana General Assembly and the Indiana FIRSST Task Force, as well as meeting with state legislators and Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) officials. Plans for local radio interviews and advertisements are also underway.

The group regularly attends the quarterly meetings of the Mid-States Corridor Regional Development Authority (RDA) to demonstrate opposition to the project. The next RDA meeting is scheduled for Friday, February 7, at 4 p.m. at the Jasper Cultural Center, Room A. These meetings, typically held at the Huntingburg Event Center, were relocated due to a scheduling conflict.

The Property Rights Alliance is inviting community members to their upcoming meeting on Thursday, January 23, at 6 p.m. at the Schnitzelbank in Jasper. Organizers encourage attendees to bring others to show collective opposition to the proposed road.

The group emphasizes the importance of community support in their fight, encouraging donations to assist with legal representation and operational costs. Contributions can be sent to Property Rights Alliance Inc., PO Box 64, Jasper, IN 47547-0064.

With members dedicated to opposing the Mid-States Corridor since before 2020, the alliance aims to unite affected residents and community members in their efforts to stop the project.

For more information, visit the Facebook page “Stop The Mid-States Corridor Project” or attend the January 23 meeting to learn more about how to get involved.