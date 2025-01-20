Clarence B. Buechler, age 94, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Born to Anton and Monica (Schultz) Buechler on September 24, 1930, he married Margaret Rose Goebel on November 23, 1972, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

Mr. Buechler attended St. Meinrad High School for 4 years, graduating in 1948. He served his country in the U.S. Army for 2 years during the Korean Conflict. In Germany, he attended NCO Academy in Munich, where he graduated number 1 in a class of 400, after which he received the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion post #147 and the VFW post #673.

His primary career was owning and operating chicken and turkey farms in Celestine.

He was a very active member of St. Isidore Parish / St Celestine Church. He and his wife received the Simon Brute Award from the Diocese of Evansville for their service to the church. He served on the Parish Council for two three-year terms. He served on the St. Celestine Cemetery board as president for 20 years. He was a member of the Jasper Knights of Columbus since 1949 (75 years).

He was a member of the Northeast Dubois School Corporation Board for 16 years and was Board President for 5 years. He was an active charter member of Celestine Community Club, serving as an officer two times, and helping with the shooting matches into his eighties.

His passions included watching his grandkids excel in life and school, studying history, particularly U.S. history, reading biographies of the presidents, and watching Indiana Hoosiers and Cincinnati Reds. He and his wife traveled to 30 countries and every state of the United States.

The Celestine Jaycees recognized him as a Celestine Distinguished Service Award winner. He and his son Tony received the Otto J Bauer conservation farmer of the year award in 2002, and later, a forest stewardship award from the Dubois County Soil and Water District. He was a member of the St. Hildegard Society at the Monastery of the Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, and he belonged to the Lay Alumni Association at St. Meinrad.

Surviving is his wife Margaret, a son Tony Buechler, and his wife Denise (Vollmer) of Celestine, along with Trevor, a grandson, and Kendall, a granddaughter, brother, Robert Buechler (Shirley) of Celestine, three sisters: Lois Hopf, Lorraine Wendholt (Edward), and Virlee Englert, all of Jasper.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and one brother, Elmer Buechler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Clarence Buechler will be held at 12:00 p.m on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The VFW Post #673 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass time at St. Celestine Catholic Church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Parish or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com.