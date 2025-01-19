Alphonse “Alf” F. Brosmer, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 9:58 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Alf was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 1, 1935, to William and Rose (Schroering) Brosmer. He married Mary Ann Meyer on September 5, 1957, in St Mary Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana. She preceded him in death on June 15, 2012.

He was part owner of Jasper Woodworking and the Jasper Skate Palace.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and the American Legion Post #147.

Alf enjoyed his time at Patoka Lake on his Pontoon, camping in his R.V., golfing, and the American Legion. He loved all sports and enjoyed attending Jasper’s sporting events. He liked visiting French Lick and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Hartley, Ireland, three sons: Stephen (Franny) Brosmer, Jasper, Kenneth (Anne) Brosmer, Jasper, Timothy (Ann) Brosmer, Jasper, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by five sisters: Anna Mae DeMotte, Betty Brosmer, Lillian Fromme, and Mary Catherine Mehringer, and an infant Martha Brosmer, five brothers: Roman, Harold, Tom, Robert, and an infant James Brosmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alphonse “Alf” F. Brosmer will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24th at the Becher Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

