Brandon Lee King, age 49, of Princeton, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2025, from a boating accident.

He was born on July 4, 1975, to Whalen and Connie (Lofton) King.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, playing golf and cornhole, and spending time with his cherished family.

Brandon is survived by his brother, Greg King and his wife, Amy, Jasper, IN, two nephews, Dakota and Tyler King, one cousin, Justin King, his two aunts, Louise Walker and Beverly “Bez” Burns, and three uncles, Buck, Jerry (Roseann), and Jim Lofton. He is also survived by his long-time companion, Julia Ann and her daughters, Rebecca, Stephanie, April and Heather, and their children, Brayden, Hunter, Jhavien, Maliki, Karter, Emma, Maverick and Liam.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

There will be no services or burial at this time.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.