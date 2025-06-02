A two-vehicle crash in Daviess County left one man critically injured and another facing criminal charges.

The accident occurred Saturday, May 31st, at around 4:38 p.m. at the intersection of US 50 and Troy Road. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a 1974 Jeep Renegade traveling north on Troy Road failed to yield the right of way and entered the path of a westbound 2017 Jeep Cherokee on US 50.

The passenger in the Renegade, 65-year-old Thomas Wirts of Washington, was ejected from the vehicle during the collision. He was initially taken to Daviess Community Hospital, then transferred to a hospital in Evansville, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep Renegade, 60-year-old David Love of Francisco, was treated for minor injuries and later arrested after testing at nearly twice the legal limit, with a blood alcohol content of 0.19. Love is facing one count of Operating While Intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, 39-year-old Ronelle Linneweber of Vincennes, sustained minor injuries and was treated at Daviess Community Hospital.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Indiana State Police, who are reconstructing the accident. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Washington Township Volunteer Fire, the Daviess County Ambulance Service, Briggeman’s Wrecker, and Tri County Wrecker Service.