DC Multisport is thrilled to announce that online registration is open for the highly anticipated Jasper Strassenfest Bike Ride! This annual event, a highlight of the Strassenfest celebrations, will take place on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Cyclists of all ages and skill levels are invited to join this scenic ride through the beautiful landscapes of Dubois County. The event offers a variety of routes to suit everyone, from beginners to experienced riders, ensuring a fun and engaging experience for all participants.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Registration: 7:00am – 7:50am

Ride Start Time: 8am

Start Location: JHS Athletic Facility; 1000-1044 W 15th St. Jasper, IN 47546 (tennis, softball & JV baseball parking lot)

Routes: Multiple route options available, ranging from 12 miles to 65 miles.

12 Mile Route

20 Mile Route

50 Mile Route

65 Mile Route

Participants will enjoy a well-marked course, SAG stops with refreshments, and the camaraderie of fellow cycling enthusiasts. Whether you’re riding solo, with friends, or as a family, this event is a great way to get active and be part of the Jasper community.

How to Register: Click on the link to register Jasper Strassenfest Bike Ride. Early registration is encouraged to assist in preparing for the SAG stops. Save $5 and pre-register by August. 1.

Adults: $15 | Day of: $20

Children (15 & under): $10 | Day of $15

Family Package: $30 | Day of $35

T-Shirts are an additional $15 and not guaranteed after July 11. T-Shirts will be available for day of registrations on a first-come, first serve basis until sold out.

The Jasper Strassenfest Bike Ride is more than just a ride; it’s a celebration of community spirit, health, and the beautiful outdoors. Join us for a day of fitness, fun, and festivity!

For more information, please contact DC Multisport by calling 812-482-9115 or email info@visitduboiscounty.com.

About Jasper Strassenfest:

The Jasper Strassenfest is an annual festival celebrating the rich German heritage of Jasper, Indiana. The festival features a variety of events including parades, live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities, drawing visitors from near and far July 31 – August 3, 2025.