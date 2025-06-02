Early Saturday morning, May 31, Trooper Andrew Recker was working in the Jasper area. Trooper Recker was on State Road 162 when he observed a vehicle with only one functioning headlight. Trooper Recker activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. Trooper Recker spoke to the driver, Douglas Watson. Watson showed visible signs of impairment. Watson was transported to the Jasper Police Department for a chemical test. Watson was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Douglas Watson, 58, Jasper, IN.

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Andrew Recker

Assisting Officer – Trooper Jon Villanueva

Assisting Agencies – Dubois County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law