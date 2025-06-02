Shawn Gehlhausen, age 59, of Santa Claus passed away on June 2, 2025, after a long illness at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Shawn was born on November 27, 1965, to Don Ray and Patricia (Stuart) Gehlhausen of Holland, Indiana. After graduating from Southridge High School, he served from 1987 through 1991 in the US Navy aboard the U.S.S. Fourtall and U.S.S Tattall. After his discharge, he drove an 18-wheel semi over the road for 16 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, winning several shooting matches and spending time with family. Shawn was a member of Augustana, United Church of Christ of Holland and later belonged to a Messianic group in Bedford.

He was proceeded in death by his father Don Ray Gehlhausen. Shawn is survived by his mother, Patricia Gehlhausen of Santa Claus, brother Shannon and wife Kathy Gehlhausen of Santa Claus and two nieces Kristen (Matt) Wilcox of Santa Claus and Katelyn (John) Bal of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

A graveside service for Shawn Gehlhausen will be held at the Augustana Church Cemetery in Holland, Indiana on Wednesday June 4, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Holland American Legion Post #343. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com