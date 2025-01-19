Carl E. Hendrickson, age 78, of Jasper, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born March 26, 1946, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to Troy and Thelma (Ketchum) Hendrickson; and married Anita Highwood on June 30, 1979, in Anderson, Indiana. After serving in the Army, Carl earned a Master’s Degree in psychology from Ball State and worked for Dubois, Spencer, Perry, and Pike Exceptional Children’s Cooperative touching many families’ lives through his work. He was a great storyteller and talked about his adventures in the Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle Scout award and becoming a troop leader. He was also a jokester and laughed about going to the “church of the recumbent sofa” during the COVID crisis. He enjoyed puttering around and working in his garden planting things his family enjoyed, especially sugar snap peas. His happiness was apparent when he was with his family and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Richard Hendrickson.

Carl is survived by his wife, Anita Hendrickson of Jasper, Indiana; one son, Mike (Coley) Hendrickson of Carbondale, Illinois; one daughter, Julie (Craig) Hendrickson of Phillipston, Massachusetts; one brother, Roger Hendrickson; sister-in-law, Sharon Hendrickson; and grandchildren, Emerson, Gwendolyn and Flynn.

A funeral service celebrating the life of Carl Hendrickson will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Friday, January 24, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Friday, the day of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Exceptional Children’s Co-op or Dubois County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared online: www.nassandson.com.