In a post made to the Spencer County Sherrif’s Facebook page, they announced that on the evening of Saturday, January 18th, 2025, around 5:30 PM, the recently missing 22-year-old, Hunter Conner, was located in the river near the Grandview boat ramp area and has been recovered by Indiana DNR divers.

Hunter Conner had been missing since the morning of Thursday, January 16th, 2025 off the Grandview boat ramp area.

The Sherrif’s department extended condolences to the Conner family in the post as well as asked the community to respect their privacy.

