In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Candy Neal, Director of Dubois County CARES, about what Dubois County CARES is, how they work to support local youth, and the upcoming discussions being hosted by author Jessica Lahey on “Finding Out What Your Kids Already Know: Raising Kids in a Substance-Glamorizing World”.

Visit their website to find out how you can support Dubois County CARES: https://www.duboiscountycares.org/

