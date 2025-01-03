With a significant winter weather system expected to make its way to Dubois County on Sunday

January 5th, 2025, the Emergency Management Agency is asking all citizens to prepare in

advance. The storm is expected to persist through Monday afternoon, with temperatures remaining below freezing into the following weekend.

Preparations Advised Residents are urged to prepare by:

Charging electronic devices in case of power outages.

Evaluating the necessity of travel and proceeding cautiously if driving.

Assembling emergency supplies for home and vehicle use.

Travel Safety The Indiana Travel Advisory Map at in.gov/dhs/travel-advisory-map provides updates on travel conditions. Residents should avoid calling 911 for road updates to keep emergency lines open. For statewide travel information, call 1-800-261-ROAD (7623).

Travelers are advised to:

Check weather forecasts and road conditions.

Carry a fully charged phone and a vehicle preparedness kit, including blankets, flashlight, booster cables, water, and non-perishable snacks.

Move over for emergency vehicles and drive cautiously.

If Stranded

Stay in your vehicle unless safety structures are nearby.

Run the engine for 10 minutes per hour to conserve fuel and warmth, ensuring the exhaust pipe is clear.

Attach a brightly colored cloth to the car to signal for help.

For additional winter safety tips, visit GetPrepared.in.gov.