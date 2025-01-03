The vehicle used by a male suspect in the shooting of an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy has been located in the Orangeville area.

The Indiana State Police has identified the suspect in the shooting as Austin Dakota Schepers, Age 33, of Jasper, and issued a Blue Alert. He has not been apprehended and remains at large. Law enforcement officials warn Indiana citizens that Schepers is considered armed and dangerous and not to be approached. He is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, 150 pounds, brown hair, and hazel eyes. He has several neck tattoos and a cross tattoo under the left eye.

The vehicle, a silver 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Indiana license plate CRT921 and associated with the suspect, has been located in the West Baden area. Law enforcement officers continue to attempt to locate Schepers.

The Indiana State Police requests that if members of the public locate or come into contact with Schepers, DO NOT APPROACH and immediately dial 911 or the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.