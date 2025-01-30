The 30th Annual Gun and Knife Show is coming to the Ferdinand Community Center in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Saturday, January 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, January 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event promises to be the largest gun show in the area, featuring 130 tables with a wide selection of new and used firearms and knives.

Attendees can enjoy free parking, concessions, and an affordable $7 entry fee. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Ferdinand Community Center, supporting its efforts to serve the local community.

This event provides a fantastic opportunity for enthusiasts to connect, explore a variety of items, and share their passion for firearms and knives. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this milestone event.

For more information, contact 812-630-5672 or visit the Ferdinand Community Center at 1710 Community Drive, Ferdinand, IN.