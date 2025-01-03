With a winter storm approaching, warming centers will be open across the state for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay. Indiana 211 is your community’s resource for updated locations and hours of warmings centers in your area. To find current warming centers click here.

Please partner with Indiana 211, a division of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, to make help make Hoosiers aware that they can call 211 or 866-211-9966, or visit IN211.org, to find their nearest warming center. You are encouraged to like and follow Indiana 211’s social media pages to stay aware of critical information that may affect your community.

Report or add a warming center by contacting Indiana 211’s resource team by email at in211database@fssa.in.gov.