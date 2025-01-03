With colder temperatures and possible snow in the forecast, the Indiana State Police Jasper Post is offering tips for when winter driving conditions become the norm for many across the state.

In 2020, an estimated 25,000 injury crashes occurred in wintry conditions according to the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA). While many will only think about driving in snow and ice once confronted with the task, it’s advised now is the time to prepare to help prevent avoidable tragedies.

The following tips and information were gathered from NHTSA and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

A few things you can do before the weather include:

Tires – As outside temperatures drop, so does the tire’s inflation pressure. Ensure your tires are correctly inflated to the recommended pressures. To find the recommended pressure for your vehicle, check the label on the driver’s side door jam or in the owner’s manual. Don’t use the tire pressure listed on the tire’s side, as this is generally the maximum pressure, not the recommended pressure. The tread should be at least 2/32 inch or greater on all tires. Also, remember to pack your spare.

– As outside temperatures drop, so does the tire’s inflation pressure. Ensure your tires are correctly inflated to the recommended pressures. To find the recommended pressure for your vehicle, check the label on the driver’s side door jam or in the owner’s manual. Don’t use the tire pressure listed on the tire’s side, as this is generally the maximum pressure, not the recommended pressure. The tread should be at least 2/32 inch or greater on all tires. Also, remember to pack your spare. Snow tires – All-weather tires are great for everyday use, but tests have shown that snow tires can significantly increase your traction on snow and ice compared to all-season tires. All-wheel drive, traction control, and other computerized systems on your car are great for helping to maintain or regain traction, but they won’t increase your traction.

– All-weather tires are great for everyday use, but tests have shown that snow tires can significantly increase your traction on snow and ice compared to all-season tires. All-wheel drive, traction control, and other computerized systems on your car are great for helping to maintain or regain traction, but they won’t increase your traction. Battery – Your car’s battery is also negatively affected by cold temperatures. Now is an excellent time to check your battery and charging system.

– Your car’s battery is also negatively affected by cold temperatures. Now is an excellent time to check your battery and charging system. Wipers – Worn or damaged wipers are no match for snow and ice. Check and replace them if needed.

– Worn or damaged wipers are no match for snow and ice. Check and replace them if needed. Wiper Fluid – It is easy to empty your washer reservoir during heavy snow or on a slushy roadway. Make sure to top it off now with a winter-grade fluid.

– It is easy to empty your washer reservoir during heavy snow or on a slushy roadway. Make sure to top it off now with a winter-grade fluid. Emergency Kit – Crashes, breakdowns, and getting stuck on an unplowed road can happen even for the safest drivers. Don’t be caught off-guard; have an emergency kit with a blanket, flashlight, jumper cables, road flares, or emergency lights available. You may also want to pack a small shovel and some kitty litter or sand to help get “unstuck.”

When you hit the road:

Ensure you dress appropriately when headed out: coat, gloves, hat? That quick trip to the store could turn into an hour’s wait for a wrecker or to dig yourself out.

Clear your windows and lights of snow and ice, and make sure you can see and be seen.

Leave early.

Slow down.

Increase your following distance. Instead of your normal 3-second distance, increase it to eight or ten seconds on slick roadways.

Accelerate and brake slowly and smoothly.

Turn off your cruise control.

Buckle up.

Put your phone down.

Remember to be patient and courteous with others: