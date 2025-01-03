The Gibson County Coroner has identified the two individuals found deceased at the scene of a recent fire in Francisco. They are 51-year-old Malisa Kegg and 34-year-old Michael Kegg III.

According to the coroner, both died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Michael Kegg, the father of Michael Kegg III and the ex-husband of Malisa, has been charged in connection with their deaths.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to provide urgent assistance to the grieving family. The funds will help cover Malisa’s end-of-life expenses, cremation costs for their cherished dogs, and legal fees to reclaim access to their home and belongings, which remain in the suspect’s name.

Donations can be made through the official fundraiser: Support Kira After Family Tragedy.

The family deeply appreciates any support during this incredibly challenging time as they navigate the aftermath of this tragedy.