SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT), the bank holding company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, announced the appointment of J. Craig Buse as President & Chief Executive Officer. He is succeeding Jamie Shinabarger, who announced his retirement effective December 31st, 2024.

Craig Buse holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and a Master’s in Information Security from Capella University. He is a 2012 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin.

Craig completed the Dubois County Leadership Academy in 2011 and was awarded the Independent Community Bankers “Rising Star” Award in 2009. He serves on the boards of: RADIUS, Dubois Strong, ISCDC, and SWICACC.

Craig resides in Spencer County with his wife, Erika, and two children, Chase and Colton.

Buse can be reached by phone at 812-634-4926, or by email at cbuse@svbt.bank.