Loogootee Community Schools (LCSC) is inviting the community to an open house on Friday, January 10, 2025, from 6-8 p.m. during the boys’ basketball game against Vincennes Rivet.

This event offers a unique opportunity to explore LCSC’s innovative programs and new campus additions.

Highlights of the Open House:

: Discover LCSC’s student-run business that provides hands-on learning in manufacturing, business, and entrepreneurship, equipping students with real-world skills. The Lion’s Den : Tour the Digital Fabrication Lab, where students bring ideas to life through technology, design, and engineering, fostering collaboration and problem-solving.

: Tour the Digital Fabrication Lab, where students bring ideas to life through technology, design, and engineering, fostering collaboration and problem-solving. Activity Center Plans: Get a sneak peek at the exciting plans for the new Activity Center, currently under construction.

Visitors will have the chance to see how LCSC is preparing students for future success while enjoying the basketball game alongside students and the community.

Event Details:

: 6-8 p.m. Location: Jack Butcher Arena

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the innovative learning happening at Loogootee Community Schools!