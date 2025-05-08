The 15th annual Ferdinand Folk Festival, presented by Best Home Furnishings, is set for Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the scenic 18th Street Park in Ferdinand. Known for its blend of music, arts, environmental education, and community fun, the free, family-friendly festival will showcase seven musical acts across local, regional, and national stages. Headlining this year’s lineup is renowned Nashville-based Americana artist Will Hoge.

Hoge’s impressive career includes chart-topping hits, Grammy and CMA nominations, and a lasting influence on the Americana genre. He received a Grammy nomination for “Country Song of the Year” with “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” which topped the charts when recorded by the Eli Young Band. His forthcoming 14th studio album, Tenderhearted Boys, is set to release on April 14, 2025. The album is notable for being fully self-produced and performed entirely by Hoge himself. More details about the artist and his music can be found at www.willhoge.com.

Joining Hoge on the NextEra Energy Resources Main Stage will be a diverse range of artists. Opening the festival at noon is Southern Indiana’s own Mady Neukam, bringing a mix of introspective lyrics and gritty rock influences. Following her is Josh Merritt, a Heartland-rooted artist from Owensboro, Kentucky, known for sharing stages with legends like Hank Williams Jr. and Charlie Daniels.

Cincinnati duo Jolly Old Hawk will bring a unique blend of folk traditions and innovative rhythms. Krystal King, a Nashville-based artist originally from Hickory, North Carolina, adds her emotionally rich vocals and storytelling flair to the afternoon lineup. She’s also the newest voice on Sirius XM’s Radio Margaritaville. Festival favorite Rachael Davis returns for her third performance, offering a mix of folk, blues, and pop. She’ll also present a special children’s concert. Kindred Valley, a six-member indie folk group from West Virginia, will take the stage ahead of the headliner with their heartfelt songs and rich harmonies.

The full main stage schedule (all times EST) is as follows:

12:00 – 12:30 Mady Neukam

12:45 – 1:30 Josh Merritt

1:45 – 2:45 Jolly Old Hawk

3:00 – 4:00 Krystal King

4:15 – 5:30 Rachael Davis

5:45 – 7:00 Kindred Valley

7:30 – 9:00 Will Hoge

In addition to the music, the festival will feature educational and wellness-focused activities for all ages, along with a variety of eco-conscious vendors and booths. The Kids Playtown Area, sponsored by Universal Design, offers interactive fun for younger festivalgoers.

Support from sponsors ensures this event remains free and open to all. Best Home Furnishings leads the way as presenting sponsor, joined by Diamond Sponsors NextEra Energy Resources and Universal Design. Platinum Sponsors include Kyana Woodstock and Betz Insulation, while the Town of Ferdinand, Ferdinand News, and DC Broadcasting/101 Country WBDC serve as Founding Sponsors. Additional support is provided by the Dubois County Visitors Center & Tourism Commission, with more sponsors to be announced soon.

For full festival details, visit www.ferdinandfolkfestival.com and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.