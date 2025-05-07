The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) today announced the availability of grant funding for recycling projects from the Recycling Market Development Program. Eligible candidates may seek a grant ranging from $50,000 to $500,000. Proposals are being accepted now through June 18, 2025.

Public and private businesses, local government, solid waste management districts, higher education institutions, and nonprofit organizations located and doing business in Indiana are eligible to submit proposals for funding. Proposals must show a need, an increase in recyclable material collection or utilization, a reduction in municipal solid waste shipped for final disposal, or improved partnerships with communities, including economic impacts and increased public awareness of recycling opportunities through tangible outreach and education efforts.

Projects should demonstrate sustainability and an understanding of the changing economy for recyclers and look at where monies can be used most effectively to increase statewide recycling.

Final funding determinations will be made this fall. To apply, visit idem.IN.gov/recycle/recycling-market-development-program/#grants. For additional information, please contact 800-988-7901 or RMDPGrants@idem.IN.gov.