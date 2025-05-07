The Children’s Revival of Participation at Sunday Mass, an initiative of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, is inviting families to a one-day Jubilee Year of Hope Family Retreat on Saturday, July 12th.

This event being held from 9:30 AM to 5 PM Central time at Saint Meinrad Archabbey, held in honor of the Jubilee Year of Hope, aims to deepen faith, renew hope, and reengage children in the life of the Church.

Highlights of the day include:

Reconciliation: Opportunities for families to engage in the sacrament of reconciliation, fostering spiritual growth and reflection.

Tour of the Archabbey Grounds: Explore the beautiful Saint Meinrad Archabbey grounds and learn about its rich history.

Picnic Lunch: Enjoy a delightful picnic lunch, providing time for relaxation and community bonding.

Mass: Participate in a special Mass that encourages and empowers children's active involvement.

Jubilee Year of Hope Sessions: Engage in interactive sessions focused on the theme of hope, designed to inspire and uplift families.

The cost for the retreat is $50 per family of four, with an additional $10 per extra family member. This pricing includes lunch and all activities.

To register, visit: https://saintmeinrad.edu/revivalretreat or contact Kelly Gallagher, program director for the Children’s Revival of Participation at Sunday Mass, by email at kgallagher@saintmeinrad.edu, or by phone at 812-357-6146.