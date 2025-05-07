Feed My Starving Children is looking for volunteers to pack meals from September 25th through 27th, 2025, at the Santa Claus Christian Church located at 351 North Holiday Boulevard.

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a Christian non-profit organization committed to feeding God’s starving children hungry in body and spirit.

Each meal packing session is two hours long, and volunteers will pack over 100,000 meals for hungry children around the world during the initiative. Groups are welcome to volunteer.

The times the meal packing sessions will be held have not been announced yet, and registration to volunteer will open six weeks before the event. Those wishing to volunteer can visit https://www.fmsc.org/volunteer-listing/?mobilepack=2509-181SC to get an email notification when registration opens.

In addition to in-person volunteers, they will also accept donations to make the meals possible.

For more information about volunteering, donating, or fundraising for the cause, visit: https://give.fmsc.org/santaclaus.