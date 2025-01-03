The Jasper Street Department has issued a reminder to residents about its winter operations plan to address challenges caused by extreme temperatures and wind chills.

To protect workers and limit exposure to harsh conditions, the department will deploy two trash and recycling trucks on scheduled routes. Depending on the weather, these measures may extend over several days or weeks.

Key Reminders for Residents:

Curb Placement : All trash, recycling, and cardboard must be placed at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on collection days. Missed pickups cannot be revisited due to time constraints.

Yard Waste: Collection of yard waste will likely be suspended during extreme weather.

The Street Department urges residents to cooperate with these adjustments to ensure employee safety during the unpredictable winter months.

For updates or additional information, contact the Jasper Street Department directly.