Kimball International has announced they are sharing a fifth season of their Alternative Design podcast. This new season, Alternative Design continues to push the boundaries of design by uncovering unexpected forces shaping the built environment, from the future of work to the intersection of housing, healthcare, and humans. New episodes will be released monthly, plus occasional bonus episodes.

The first episode, which has now been released, explores a major shift in healthcare where patients are more empowered than ever. This critical conversation about the home as a healing partner discusses how the home can actively support health and well-being. As wearables and smart technology empower people to track their own health in real-time, the question becomes: if healthcare is expanding beyond hospitals, why isn’t our built environment keeping pace?

To explore this topic, host Kaelynn Reid will welcome two visionary guests who provide a lively and compelling dialog: Global Sector Director for Innovation at HKS, Dr. Upali Nanda, and primary care physician, policy practitioner, researcher, and founding Executive Director of the Gattuso Centre for Social Medicine, Dr. Andrew Boozary.

Dr. Upali Nanda, shares how design, technology, and policy are converging to rethink the home as a space for healing. She discusses the groundbreaking collaboration between HKS and the FDA, highlighting how VR is being used to immerse designers in the lived realities of chronic illness in affordable housing. She reveals insights that could shape the future of healthcare design.

Dr. Andrew Boozary, discusses Dunn House. Prescribed as part of patient care, Dunn House is a first-of-its-kind initiative where a hospital campus has dedicated space for permanent social housing. His work proves that stable housing isn’t just a social issue, it’s a medical necessity.

Season 5 will continue to push the edges of design thinking, diving into how environments impact health, behavior, and human potential. From reimagining public space as a workplace to questioning the future of multi-use environments, the Alternative Design podcast is where foresight meets design disruption.

Listeners can tune in on their favorite podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

To learn more about the Alternative Design podcast, visit: kimballinternational.com/about-alternative-design.html.

To hear episode 31 of the podcast, click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, and click here to listen on Spotify.