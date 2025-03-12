A Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led to the arrest of an Otisco, Indiana man for possession of child pornography on Tuesday.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police – Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Sellersburg began an investigation in December of 2024 after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber tip report indicated that a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or video files.

On Tuesday, acting on information gathered in the initial investigation, detectives conducted a traffic stop on 26-year-old Trevor Lee Slaughter, of Otisco, Indiana, while Slaughter was driving in downtown Clarksville. A search warrant obtained in reference to the investigation was served at the time of the traffic stop. At the conclusion of the stop and ensuing investigation, detectives with the ISP ICAC task force arrested Trevor Slaughter on thirty preliminary charges of possession of child pornography. Each of the initial charges is a level 5 Felony. Trevor Slaughter was transported to the Clark County Jail without further incident.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is a multiagency task force that investigates and prosecutes persons who use the internet to sexually exploit or entice children, and the Indiana State Police oversees the task force.

The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website. To report a crime with your child as a victim involving the Internet or other electronic means, please contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.



ICAC Taskforce website: https://www.in.gov/isp/icactf/