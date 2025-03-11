The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane and shoulder closures for U.S. 41 in Gibson County.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 17, crews will begin alternating lane and shoulder closures on U.S. 41 near Princeton. These lane closures will occur between County Road 100 West and County Road 300 South.

Alternating lane closures will allow for tree trimming operations to occur. Work is expected to take three days to complete, depending on the weather.