In this episode, Amanda Tempel is joined by Michelle Kieper, with the Forest Park Marching Rangers Band Boosters, to discuss her involvement with the Forest Park Marching Rangers, and their upcoming Trivia Night Fundraiser, happening on Saturday, April 5th at the St. Anthony Community Center. This fundraiser will help the band afford new uniforms for the upcoming marching band season, as well as help pay for other costs that might occur.

Make a donation or register for Trivia Night by visiting: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2025-marching-ranger-uniform-fundraiser?fbclid=IwY2xjawJJAvBleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHShhSAuPk6uHXP8f6XBrr_nUyYw4mCsyFonm7b3_-pm-lPbKqnOAtiJvFQ_aem_2UBlJJI_T9TxfMAN3FMODw

https://youtu.be/FBX6Cu3iktA