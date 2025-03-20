The Jasper-based IT and Cybersecurity solutions provider PIER Group has recently been recognized by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, on its 2025 Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, cloud, and security.

To support customers through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the solution providers on this list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors’ partner programs. Whether they are strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers, or value-added resellers, these elite solution providers are committed to their clients’ success.

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 is featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and is currently available online at CRN.com/techelite250.