The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the promotion of Michael Ricer, effective March 4, 2025, following a competitive promotional process.

Michael began his career with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office in August 2019, serving in the jail division before being selected as a Deputy in February 2021. Since then, he has consistently demonstrated professionalism, leadership, and a proactive approach to law enforcement, making him an invaluable asset to our department. His dedication to the agency and his natural ability to lead have set him apart.

A graduate of South Spencer High School, Michael resides in southern Spencer County with his wife, Carly, and their two children.

Sheriff Heichelbech shared her thoughts on Michael’s promotion, stating:

“Michael is a symbol of the bright future of the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.”