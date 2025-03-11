Judy V. Lorey, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 3:05 p.m. at home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Judy was born in Mariah Hill, Indiana, on February 16, 1949, to Ray and Agnes (Schue) Dilger. She married Larry Lorey on February 19, 1977, at home in Haysville, Indiana.

She was a 1967 graduate of Dale High School.

She was a supervisor for Kimball for over 20 years and then retired from OFS.

Judy was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She enjoyed playing BINGO, cards, and golf. She was an Elvis Presley and UK Basketball fan.

Surviving are her husband, Larry Lorey, Jasper, IN, four daughters, Lisa (Keith) Hurt, Jasper, IN, Jody (Louis) Weeks, Jasper, IN, Stacey (Stoney) Gresham, Guntersville, AL, and Carrie Lorey, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, Brent, Gabriella, Amethyst, Tristan, and Liam, three great grandchildren, Grayslin, Aiden, and Addaly, four sisters, Charlotte Faulkner, Henderson, KY, Ann LaGrange, Mariah Hill, IN, Connie Wendholt, Ferdinand, IN, and Ginny Greulich, Mariah Hill, IN, one sister-in-law, Donna Dilger, Fulda, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are one brother, Pat Dilger, and four brothers-in-law, Bill Faulkner, Gene LaGrange, Leon Wendholt, and Allen Greulich.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Judy V. Lorey will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, or to Chemo Buddies of Evansville, Indiana.

