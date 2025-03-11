The Huntingburg Regional Airport (KHNB) invites the public to join the groundbreaking ceremony for the Frosty Jones Terminal on Friday, March 14th from 8:45 AM EST (sharp) to 9:30 AM EST. This event marks the official commencement of construction on a state-of-the-art facility that promises to drive innovation and economic growth and the welcoming doorway to the southwest region of Indiana.

Named in honor of Frosty Jones—a revered figure in the aviation community and founder of the Huntingburg Airport—the new terminal is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring cutting-edge elements such as a geothermal HVAC system. It will serve as a vital gateway for enhanced air travel experiences and regional development.

Taking the commitment to progress a step further, the terminal will also be a center for education and workforce development. Through a strategic partnership with Patoka Valley Career Technical Education Center (PVCTC), innovative technical training programs will be integrated into the facility. This collaboration creates a unique bridge between education and industry, empowering local high schools and rural communities with essential skills that support both aviation and transportation sectors.

Community members, aviation enthusiasts, business leaders, educators, and public officials are encouraged to attend and witness this historic event. Distinguished speakers—including Gov. Braun, local dignitaries, and project leaders—will highlight the terminal’s critical role in fostering economic growth and educational innovation.

Event Details:

📍 Location: 2600 W. 900 S., Huntingburg, IN

📅 Date: Friday, March 14th

⏰ Time: 8:45 AM – 9:30 AM EST (Ceremony begins promptly at 8:45 AM)

Join them as they embark on this exciting journey toward a more connected and prosperous future. For additional information, please contact Travis McQueen at 812-683-5454.