In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Mike Steffe, Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA to discuss his recent trip to Washington D.C. for YMCA leadership, upcoming t-ball registration, swimming lessons, summer camp, and the April Flex Your Muscles Car Show.

You can find more information about the Tri-County YMCA here: https://tricountyymca.org/

https://youtu.be/rhwJqz64tDU