Gerald I. “Jerry” Hanebutt, 79, of Huntingburg passed away Tuesday March 11, 2025 at his home surrounded by family. Jerry was born on January 4, 1946 in Evansville to Irvin and Lenora (Winkler) Hanebutt. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Martin on April 25,1964 in Salem United Church Of Christ in Huntingburg.

Jerry was owner and operator of Hanebutt Plaster and Drywall. Jerry was a charter member of the Huntingburg Eagles Club # 3335. He was an avid Indiana University Basketball fan. He enjoyed camping and being with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Hanebutt. One daughter, Desiree (Todd) Hartwick of Huntingburg, two sons, Clint Hanebutt of Huntingburg and Bryan Hanebutt (Suzanne Hart) of Huntingburg. Ten grandchildren, Phillip Hartwick, Jessica, Rachel (Kyle), Robin (Tyler), Austin, Leah, and Kathleen Hanebutt. Emma (Caleb), Sara, and Erin Hanebutt. Five great-grandchildren, Raven, Quinn, Maren, Lilly, and Bekah. One sister, Patricia Blume of Huntingburg and a brother-in-law, Charles Cochren of Oakland City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday March 14thin St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial at a later date. Visitation will be in St. Mary’s Parish Center on Friday from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.