Andrea Messmer, an English Learners Teaching Assistant at Jasper Middle School, has been named the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools (GJCS) Staff Member of the Month for March.

The monthly award recognizes staff members who demonstrate exemplary leadership, dedication, professionalism, excellence in their roles, and consistently exceed expectations for the betterment of GJCS.

Messmer has served JMS English Learner students for 24 years, becoming full-time at the middle school in 2002 after initially working across all four corporation buildings. As the English Learner population has grown at JMS, so has Messmer’s role.

According to colleagues, Messmer demonstrates exceptional flexibility in her position, hosting sheltered study halls and providing assistance in general education classrooms. She’s known for taking on responsibilities beyond her job description with a positive attitude and her characteristic smile.

Colleagues praise Messmer’s ability to overcome language barriers through her kindness and love for the students. Despite being at retirement age, she continues to serve the school’s English Learner program, bringing positivity, energy, and kindness to the JMS community.

Those interested can visit the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Facebook page to view a video of Mrs. Messmer receiving the award.